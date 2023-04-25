How many ‘suo motus’ taken for prisoners: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/ file

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said suo motu jurisdiction is to be exercised in the larger public interest instead of cases of individuals.

The Supreme Court is empowered to take suo motu notice which it deems is in the public interest and commence proceedingson it, he said while talking to the media outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail on the first day of Eidul Fitr. The premier visited the facility, met the prisoners, listened to their problems and distributed gifts.

Talking to the media, the prime minister questioned how many times the court took suo motu notice of the issues pertaining to prisons and their inmates. “Did you ask the jail officials how many prisoners they have because suo motu notice is exercised only in the public interest, not to entertain the interest of an individual.”

He directed the Punjab authorities to immediately chalk out a plan to establish dedicated hospitals in jails for the treatment of inmates and provide them with quality sanitation services. He also told the chief secretary to prepare a plan for setting up a dedicated hospital in the jail within a week. “If succeeded, the project would be expanded across the country,” he added.

He said the denial of medical and sanitation facilities to prisoners was a sheer injustice. The prime minister said he had held a meeting with the chief secretary, IG Prisons and jail superintendent to discuss the problems faced by the prisoners.

Expressing his concern over the ‘pathetic’ condition of toilets in almost all jails, he said it needed to be improved as improper sanitation and toilet facilities would lead to diseases. He said that currently there were around 8,000 prisoners in the two Lahore jails and it took almost months for sick prisoners to undergo required medical tests, which further deteriorates their health. He also called for the operationalisation of basic health equipment available in the jail and instructed that treatment process should be made easy and transparent.

Shehbaz also instructed providing vocational training to prisoners to make them productive citizens and enable them to earn livelihood after their release. He stressed the need for measures to help those languishing in jails just for lack of money even after completing their sentences. He urged the superior judiciary to take notice of the situation to address the miseries of the suffering prisoners.

The prime minister inspected different sections of the jail, including the hospital, kitchen and barracks for female prisoners. The prisoners also informed the prime minister of their problems and the former instructed the authorities to take up the cases with relevant ministries and institutions.

Meanwhile, the prime minister Saturday made phone calls to leaders of the allied parties in the government and felicitated them on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr. He called Chairman of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Fazlur Rehman, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and exchanged Eid greetings with them. During the call with Bilawal Bhutto, he expressed his best wishes for former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar and Aseefa Bhutto.

The PM also greeted Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Professor Sajid Mir and Shah Owais Noorani.

The prime minister also called Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq and exchanged Eid greetings. He also felicitated Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The prime minister and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Sunday reaffirmed their desire to closely work together for deepening and broadening relations between the two brotherly countries. The PM held a telephone call with the King to extend his best wishes and warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s desire to strengthen the fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Bahrain, deep-rooted in history, mutual respect, faith, and common aspirations. The PM made a particular reference to the huge potential for the enhancement of bilateral relations and converting them into mutually rewarding economic relations.

Meanwhile, prominent religious scholar of Jamia Naeemia, Lahore, Mufti Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Sunday called on the prime minister and appreciated his efforts to provide free flour to the poor people during the holy Ramazan. Mufti Naeemi also extended Eid greetings, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.