PM not to seek vote of confidence: Marriyum

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addressing the passing out ceremony of 48th STP of PSP at National Police Academy in Islamabad on October 28, 2022. — Twitter/@PakPMO/File

By ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday denied the rumours circulating in some sections of the media that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seeking a vote of confidence.

“The prime minister has not decided to take a vote of confidence [from the NA],” she said while ruling out any such consultation among the coalition parties.

The minister on her Twitter handle account said there was no need for such a move as PM Shehbaz Sharif had already obtained a vote for the leader of the house on April 11, 2022. She said the people, coalition parties and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) unanimously elected Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister of the country. “There is no truth in such fabricated news,” she said while urging the media to refrain from publishing any news about the PM without verification.