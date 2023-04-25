PM not to seek vote of confidence: Marriyum

By ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday denied the rumours circulating in some sections of the media that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seeking a vote of confidence.
“The prime minister has not decided to take a vote of confidence [from the NA],” she said while ruling out any such consultation among the coalition parties.
The minister on her Twitter handle account said there was no need for such a move as PM Shehbaz Sharif had already obtained a vote for the leader of the house on April 11, 2022. She said the people, coalition parties and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) unanimously elected Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister of the country. “There is no truth in such fabricated news,” she said while urging the media to refrain from publishing any news about the PM without verification.
DHAKA: Shahabuddin Chuppu, a retired judge, has been sworn in as the new president of Bangladesh for a five-year term,...
WASHINGTON: After months of teasing, President Joe Biden is expected finally to announce his bid for a second term...
ISLAMABAD: The PDM top leadership will be in the federal capital during the hearing of suo motu case in the Supreme...
LANDIKOTAL: On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a five-member team of Geological Survey of Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: Virologists have warned that the new Covid-19 variant known as Arcturus, which has been found in 22...
ISLAMABAD: An Indian man was arrested at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly urinating on...