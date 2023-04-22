PM Shehbaz says suo motu meant for public interest issues

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks to media persons outside Central Jail Kot Lakhpat in Lahore on April 22, 2023. — PID

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the suo motu powers were meant for issues pertaining to the public interest.

The prime minister made the remarks a day after the National Assembly notified the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 — a law that would curtail the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) — as an act.

PM Shehbaz, while speaking to media persons after distributing Eid gifts among the prisoners in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, questioned how many suo motu notices were taken for providing justice to prisoners and for their betterment.

“When I was in jail, I saw some inmates lingering in jails despite completing their term [due to poverty and lack of resources],” he recalled.

The premier highlighted that there were thousands of prisoners in the jails who can be released immediately.

He urged the superior judiciary to take notice of the situation to address the miseries of the suffering prisoners.

The prime minister stressed that by putting aside personal interests and taking collective actions, the country can overcome the pervading challenges.

'Sheer injustice'

Taking notice of the prisoners’ situation, he ordered the Punjab authorities to immediately chalk out a plan to establish dedicated hospitals in jails for the medical treatment of the inmates and to provide quality sanitation services.

PM Shehbaz directed the Punjab chief secretary to devise a plan for a dedicated hospital in the jail within a week. “If succeeded, the project would be expanded across the country,” he added.

The premier said though the prisoners were jailed for committing crimes, the denial of medical and sanitation facilities to them was sheer injustice.

He further added that he had held meetings with the Punjab chief secretary, IG prisons and jail superintendent to discuss the problem faced by the prisoners.

He expressed his concerns over the “pathetic” condition of toilets in almost all jails which he said needed to be improved as improper sanitation and toilet facilities would beget diseases.

The premier revealed that currently there were around 8,000 prisoners in two jails in Lahore and it took almost months for sick prisoners to undergo required medical tests, deteriorating their health conditions.

He also called for the operationalisation of the basic health equipment available in the jail and instructed that the treatment process should be made easy and transparent.

The prime minister further directed authorities concerned to provide vocational training to the prisoners to make them productive citizens and enable them to earn livelihood after their release.

PM Shehbaz stressed the need for measures to facilitate those languishing in jails just because they lack money even after completing their sentences.