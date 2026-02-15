Travis Kelce takes hilarious jab at Taylor Swift in Valentine’s Day post

The crew of the New Heights podcast celebrated Valentine’s Day with a light-hearted jab at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance.

A carousel of funny Valentine’s Day cards featuring Jason Kelce, his wife Kylie Kelce, Travis, and his fiancé Swift was posted on the official Instagram account of New Heights on Saturday, February 14.

Referring to the Pop sensation’s appearance on the podcast in August 2025 and opening up about her fixation on baking sourdough bread that made the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end declare, “I am the luckiest man in the world,” one card asked, "Be my loaf story?"

Other cards had jokes related to the high-profile couple, including a one that read, "Wood you be my Valentine?"

It was a reference to Swift’s song Wood from her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which has bold lyrics with a hint at her fiancé’s BDE.

Another card read, "You're the Kylie to my Jason," and one more said, "You're my greatest catch," with a picture of Travis in his Kansas City Chiefs uniform showing love by making heart-hands.

It is pertinent to mention that The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker and Travis announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post in August 2025 after two years of their relationship.