NASA confirms arrival of SpaceX Crew-12 astronauts at the International Space Station

NASA has confirmed that four members of the SpaceX Crew-12 mission arrived and docked at the International Space Station on Saturday afternoon. The Crew-12 mission includes two astronauts, Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, French astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

The crew is excited to conduct scientific research to prepare for human space exploration and enhanced food production in space as part of their eight-month mission.

In this connection, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in a statement, “With Crew-12 safely on orbit, American and our international partners once again demonstrated the professional, preparation and teamwork required for human spaceflight.”

The Crew-12 is now successfully in orbit and now in microgravity; objects can be seen floating around the astronauts as they move further from Earth.

The successful mission replaces NASA’s Crew-11, which departed the ISS ahead of schedule in January following the medical evacuation of a crew member.

The space station has been operating with a limited staff during the interim. Meanwhile, NASA preparations remain on track for the 10-day Artemis II mission which will send a crew of four astronauts around the Moon.

Before entering the space station, the astronauts expressed their excitement and commitment to doing their best to make the partner nations proud-a mission sustained by trust, partnership, innovation, and curiosity.