Meghan Markle's father shares fresh health update

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has shared a major health update days after returning to home following the gruelling three-hour "life or death" operation that ended in him losing a leg, that resulted in a leg amputation.

Thomas Markle shared the update on his recovery from his new home in the Philippines, where he underwent major operation.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Thomas Markle says he is "adjusting slowly."

Archie and Lilibet grandfather also remains hopeful for a reconciliation with his daughter Meghan and the grandchildren he has never met.

He said, "I’m being very well taken care of, and I am grateful for all the wonderful care I am getting.”

"I am adjusting slowly and doing a lot of physiotherapy. I am feeling very happy and am making good progress. I have a long way to go but am getting used to my new circumstances," Meghan’s father continued.

Earlier, Thomas Markle also attended Valentine's Day party to celebrate 'good progress' in his battle to walk again.

He said it was 'great fun' to be able to join other patients and nurses for a celebratory lunch, complete with red roses and chocolates.

The report further said, however, Thomas has not heard from Meghan since she sent him a letter a few days after his leg was amputated in December 2025.