Sarah Ferguson concerned for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson is believed to have fled the UK to spend time in the Middle East
Sarah Ferguson and Andrew’s daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have not commented on the latest Epstein files or the appearance of their names in some emails, it is believed they have had a difficult time as a result of the situation.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, the insiders close to Sarah have claimed the former Duchess of York is upset that her daughters have been taken “off the guest lists” for some events they would usually attend.
However, it is not known what events this applies to.
The close confidant said, “Sarah is upset that their (Beatrice and Eugenie’s) names have apparently been taken off the guest lists for red-carpet and charity events.”
There are also rumours, Sarah herself is believed to have fled the UK to spend time in the Middle East, as her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor relocated to his new home of Marsh Farm, on the Sandringham Estate.
Andrew and Sarah have left the Royal Lodge after the former prince lost his titles last year.
Meanwhile, Eugenie and Beatrice are planning their first interview to share the side of their story amid ongoing Epstein crisis, surrounding their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew.
According to a report by the Woman’s Day, the York sisters no longer willing to stand by in silence as ‘Our parents betrayed us’
-
King Charles ‘very much’ wants Andrew to testify at US Congress
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted on date night on Valentine’s Day
-
King Charles butler spills Valentine’s Day dinner blunders
-
Meghan Markle showcases Princess Lilibet face on Valentine’s Day
-
Shamed Andrew was ‘face to face’ with Epstein files, mocked for lying
-
Sarah Ferguson ‘won’t let go without a fight’ after Royal exile
-
Savannah's interview with Epstein victim, who sued UK's Andrew, surfaces amid Guthrie abduction
-
Meghan Markle stays silent amid celebs support for Savannah Guthrie