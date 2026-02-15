Sarah Ferguson concerned for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice amid Epstein scandal

Andrew and Sarah have moved out of the Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew’s daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have not commented on the latest Epstein files or the appearance of their names in some emails, it is believed they have had a difficult time as a result of the situation.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the insiders close to Sarah have claimed the former Duchess of York is upset that her daughters have been taken “off the guest lists” for some events they would usually attend.

However, it is not known what events this applies to.

The close confidant said, “Sarah is upset that their (Beatrice and Eugenie’s) names have apparently been taken off the guest lists for red-carpet and charity events.”

There are also rumours, Sarah herself is believed to have fled the UK to spend time in the Middle East, as her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor relocated to his new home of Marsh Farm, on the Sandringham Estate.

Andrew and Sarah have left the Royal Lodge after the former prince lost his titles last year.

Meanwhile, Eugenie and Beatrice are planning their first interview to share the side of their story amid ongoing Epstein crisis, surrounding their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew.

According to a report by the Woman’s Day, the York sisters no longer willing to stand by in silence as ‘Our parents betrayed us’