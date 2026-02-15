Search for Savannah Guthrie’s abducted mom enters unthinkable phase

Authorities in Arizona are adamant about finding Savannah Guthrie’s abducted mother Nancy but it could take “year.”

On Friday, February 13, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told The New York Times that his team of investigators is still searching for Nancy despite failing many times lately.

Alluding to the massive search operation, Nanos said, “Maybe it’s an hour from now. Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy.”

County Sheriff’s comments come after the latest development in the investigation on February 13, when authorities were seen crowding around the 84-year-old’s residence late at night.

Nanos confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that many police and security officers were there because Nancy had gone missing.

On the morning of Saturday, February 14, a PCSD spokesperson informed that no arrests were made.

Authorities carried out a federal search warrant because of a court order at a residence near E. Orange Grove Rd. and N. First Avenue and a PCSD spokesperson said it was “based on a lead we received.”

Traffic was also stopped and an individual was interrogated but nobody was arrested. “There are no further details available at this time,” the PCSD spokesperson quipped.