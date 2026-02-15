Barack Obama addresses UFO mystery: Aliens are ‘real’ but debunks Area 51 conspiracy theories

Former US president Barack Obama has shared his thoughts on the existence of aliens, saying he believes alien life exists but has no idea where it might be found.

Americans have been wondering for decades about the existence of aliens and the mysterious desert holding facility Area 51. Barack Obama sat down for a podcast interview released on Saturday with YouTuber Brian Tyler Cowen; during the interview, Obama was asked directly about the existence of aliens. He replied confidently, “They are real.”

Obama also addressed the popular conspiracy theories particularly those linked to Area 51. “But I haven't seen them, and they’re not being kept in what is it.” he said.

Obama’s comments on Area 51 and aliens come several months after the director of a documentary regarding non-human intelligence suggesting that Donald Trump may soon confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life.

Trump remarked to influencer Logan Paul that he wasn't a believer. He added: “ Probably I can’t say I am. But I have met with people that are serious people that say there’s some really strange things that they see flying around out there.”

Trump shed light on the idea of intelligent life beyond Earth with Joe Roga, saying the subject has “never been my thing,” according to The Independent.

The recent subject has ignited public interest, following the government’s release of UAP-related documents years ago.

This is not the first time Obama has commented on aliens and UFOs. In an interview aired on The Late Late Show with James Garden in 2021, he joked, “ When it comes to aliens, there are some things I just can’t tell you on air.”

Following the humor, Obama spoke more seriously about the issue, confirming that UAP sightings are genuine while admitting the US government has been able to identify their origin.

His intriguing comments have kept global conversations about aliens alive and sparked widespread curiosity among audiences.