Former prime minister Imran Khan (left) and his wife Bushra Bibi. — Twitter/PTI/File

LAHORE: Bushra Bibi, the wife of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and others to refrain from any police operation in Zaman Park during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

According to sources, she posted these letters to the offices concerned through Azhar Siddique, Advocate.

The letter said it was feared that the police would conduct an operation in Zaman Park on the Eid days.

An LHC larger bench’s decision was also there, which warned against any operation. However, some officials were attempting to misinterpret the court decision.

An operation had already been conducted in violation of the court order, recalled the letter.

The letter said the PM, caretaker CM Punjab and others should refrain from carrying out any operation in violation of the court order. If any operation was conducted in Zaman Park, superior courts would be approached, added the letter.