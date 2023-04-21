Possible operation at Zaman Park: LHC dismisses Bushra Bibi’s plea with Rs100,000 fine

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi against possible operation at their Zaman Park residence during Eid holidays, terming it unnecessary and waste of court’s time.

“How an order can be issued on presumptions,” the court observed, imposing a fine of Rs100,000 on the petitioner’s counsel.

LHC Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition.

The judge, while addressing the petitioner’s counsel, remarked: “You have filed an unnecessary petition, the larger bench has already given the order in this regard.”

Bushra Bibi, through her counsel Azhar Siddique, contended before the court that there were confirmed reports of an operation during the Eid holidays at Zaman Park.

The judge told the counsel: “Tell me how an order can be issued on the basis of presumptions.”

The counsel said that he had appeared before the court under Article 10-A.

The judge, while showing his dismay, said: “You know how much court’s time is wasted by such a petition.” “Do not put unnecessary burden on the courts,” he added. The court stated that the larger bench had granted relief in accordance with law. It issued orders to impose a fine of Rs100,000 on the petitioner’s counsel under Article 159 for filing unnecessary petitions. The matter was already pending before a larger bench and orders had been issued, the court concluded.