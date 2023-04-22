UK deputy PM resigns over bullying claims

LONDON: Dominic Raab announced he was stepping down on Friday as UK deputy prime minister after being faulted in a workplace bullying inquiry, dealing a fresh blow to the beleaguered Conservatives.

The resignation presents a headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who had pledged a fresh start after his predecessors´ turbulent tenures, some two weeks before local elections at which the Tories are expected to lose seats.

Sunak is also battling to claw back a chasm of lost ground to the main opposition Labour party before a general election next year. Raab, who stood in for former prime minister Boris Johnson as he battled Covid in 2020, had promised to quit if any claims against him were upheld.

The report´s author Adam Tolley concluded Raab “acted in a way which was intimidating” at a meeting while foreign secretary and by threatening a civil servant with “unspecified disciplinary action”. At the justice ministry, he was at times “abrasive” but not “abusive”, the report´s author added.

Even though he was cleared of all but two of the eight allegations against him, he blasted the conclusions of a lawyer-led inquiry launched last November. In a lengthy riposte in the Daily Telegraph he described the six-month investigation as “Kafkaesque” and a trial by media “fuelled by warped and fabricated accounts”. In his resignation letter, Raab called the two findings against him “flawed” and “set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government”.

The bar for bullying was set so low, he said, that “it will encourage spurious complaints against ministers and have a chilling effect on those driving change”. Raab also resigned from his post as justice secretary, where he has notably had to battle a backlog in criminal cases caused by years of under-funding and disruptions caused by the pandemic. He previously served as Brexit minister and foreign secretary but was moved from that post after being criticised for failing to return from holiday as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.