Meri Zindagi — An entertaining collection of poetry

Meri Zindagi is a witty collection of poetry written by Shazia Akhtar that encourages reflections on joy and its connection with life. The book offers optimistic and charming meditations on the joys that we can find in daily life.

This short poetry book features many poems meditating on the miracles that surround people in their daily lives. It praises loyalty, friendship, and simple luxuries and encourages an attitude of less is more.

The love shown daily by the poor but warm-hearted souls is everlasting joy. The use of rhymes, as well as similes by the poet and other poetic devices, result in visceral warmth.Natural images abound in Shazia’s poetry. The exquisite earth on which people live and thrive, the act of kindness is like a sunshine ray that lights the way of life thereby improving someone’s day.

Each poem has a different style putting heart and head together. Far-sighted and witty, with creative formatting to further its surprises and inspirational power, ‘Meri Zindagi’ is a poetry collection that encourages reflections on joy and its connection with life.

Life is a great gift, and as we reach years of discretion, we most of us naturally ask ourselves what should be the main object of our existence. If someone is unhappy, this must be his/her own fault; for Allah made everybody happy.

The poet says we should all endeavour to contribute as far as we may to the happiness of our fellow creatures. There are many, however, who seem to doubt whether it is right that we should try to be happy ourselves. Our own happiness must be our main object, nor indeed can we secure it if selfishly sought.

The world would be better and brighter if we would dwell on the pleasures and happiness in life. The poems in the book say that we ought to be as cheerful as we can, because to be happy ourselves, is a most effectual contribution to the happiness of others.

Everyone must have felt that a cheerful friend is like a sunny day, which sheds its brightness on all around. Moreover, most of us can if we wish, make this world a stronghold of pleasure.If we look, not necessarily at the bright side of things, but at things as they really are; if we avail ourselves of the manifold blessings, which surround us; we cannot but feel that life is indeed a glorious heritage.

‘Meri Zindagi’ says we should not yield to melancholy and fancy that we are victims of fate; in brooding over grievances. To be bright and cheerful often requires effort. Life is not to live merely, but to live well. There are people who live without any design at all and only pass in the world like straws on a river.