MPCL celebrates Earth Day

Islamabad: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) organised an event to celebrate Earth Day on April 19, says a press release.

The event was organised by CSR & HSE Department of company and ceremony held at company headquarters in Islamabad. It was aimed to promote initiatives creating public awareness on environmental issues and streamlining joint efforts by all stakeholders towards common goal of achieving environmental sustainability to protect ourselves and future generations.

The event was attended by all MPCL’s HO employees, senior management including Managing Director Faheem Haider, media personnel and members from CDA including Chairman Noor ul Amin Mengal who graced the occasion as chief guest. At the event, chairman appreciated MPCL’s resolve for environmental conservation. He also high­lig­hted the impact MPCL’s various green initiatives are creating and urged that other corporates must learn from MPCL’s sustainable development initiatives and should make environment as part of their CSR plans. At the event, MD MPCL, Faheem Haider shared his vision of shared responsibility to invest in planet which according to him is equally important as to meet the expectations of customers and shareholders. He apprised the audience about company’s belief in the concept of triple bottom line and how sustainability is the critical aspect of MPCL’s business strategy. All green initiatives of company encompass a commitment towards achieving sustainability goals by reducing its carbon footprint, conserving resources, reducing wastes, promoting sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

He further added that MPCL is also open to innovative ideas which have the potential to contribute towards the goal of achieving net zero, UN SDGs and sustainable future for the planet. He applauded CDA’s support in this regard to implement MPCL’s Green initiatives smoothly. He also appreciated MPCL’s CSR and HSE departments for making significant progress towards achieving his vision. In end he urged that all stakeholders have to continue their efforts in a more aligned manner to create a better future for all as sustainability is not just a goal, it is a journey.