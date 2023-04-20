Lycans B bag women basketball title

ISLAMABAD: Lycans B emerged Federal Cup 3x3 Women’s Basketball champions defeating Lycans A by 11-5 points in the final here at the multipurpose courts in F-6 Sector.

Sana Mahmood scored 5 points and Asma Shehryar 4 points for the winners while Rehana Naz of Lycans A scored two points for the runner-ups team. Earlier in the semi-final round, Lycans B defeated AK A 11-7, while Lycans A defeated AK B 13-6. In all, six teams competed in the one-day event.

These matches were supervised by Moazzam Naveed and Muhammad Mudassar. Federal Basketball Association President Ijaz Butt was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. He along with former coach Malik Riaz and FBBA Secretary Ouj E Zahoor distributed prizes among the players.

Talking to media Ouj E Zahoor said the purpose of organizing women’s tournaments along with men’s events is to encourage female basketball players so that they can get opportunities to show their skills.