Saqib Nisar held courts on weekends for gimmickry: PM

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly criticised former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar for “sabotaging” development projects introduced by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, and said the former justice used to hold court hearings on weekends for political gimmickry.
Shehbaz Sharif was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Urology Department at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation Hospital (RIUT). He criticised former chief justice Saqib Nisar for raising objections on expenditures for the PKLI hospital and recalled, “If Rs20 billion were wasted, then how did this hospital become the biggest centre for Covid-19 patients.”
He further charged the ex-chief justice of “seeking a position for his brother” in the PKLI hospital as the reason behind the pressure campaign against the hospital.
The prime minister said, “No government should stop health projects and politics should not be permitted in public service projects”. He said such projects should remain protected from “people like Saqib Nisar”.
Shehbaz said Nisar used to hold court hearings on weekends simply for political gimmickry.
During his visit to the RIUT, the PM expressed satisfaction at the successful completion of the first phase of the hospital where patients were being provided with treatment for dialysis, kidney ailments and other surgeries.
He lauded the Punjab health department for effectively making the hospital operational and appreciated the doctors and nurses for their dedication.
