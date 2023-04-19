Swedish envoy discusses Safe City project

Islamabad: The Ambassador of Sweden in Pakistan Henrik Persson along with his team visited the Safe City Islamabad, a police spokesman said.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan met with the Swedish delegation and discussed various issues. On the occasion Capital Police Officer Safe City and SSP Safe City (Operations) were also present. During the visit the delegation was briefed about various sections of Safe City and informed that the coverage of Safe City has been extended to different areas of the city while various private buildings, toll plazas and metro buses have also been linked with Safe City.
The delegation conducted a complete tour of Safe City Islamabad including the command and control centre and the centralized system of the project including emergency control centre, dispatch control centre, e-challan system and ‘Pukar-15’ helpline. They were also briefed about modern cameras, smart cars and monitoring systems. He further told the delegation that various emergency services of Islamabad Capital Police have also been brought together under one roof in Safe City so that all kinds of facilities can be provided to the citizens on time. The delegation highly appreciated the efforts of IGP Islamabad and his team.
