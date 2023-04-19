Philippines ex-foreign minister dies at 83

MANILA: Albert del Rosario, the Philippines´ former foreign minister who stood up to Beijing in the South China Sea, has died at the age of 83, Manila said on Tuesday.
Del Rosario, who served under Philippine president Benigno Aquino from 2011 to 2016, died while en route to the United States, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement that did not specify the cause of death.
Born in Manila in 1939, he went on to graduate with a degree in economics from New York University and later became a fierce critic of China.
