Shandana to take oath again on reserved NA seat on IHC order

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday annulled the notification declaring Roheela Hamid as MNA and allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar to retake the oath on the reserved seat of the National Assembly (NA).

IHC judge Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb pronounced the verdict. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had de-seated Shandana Gulzar and notified Roheela Hamid as MNA.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the petition filed by Shandana Gulzar against her de-notifying by the ECP. The court had reserved the verdict previously after hearing arguments from the respondents.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP had de-notified Shandana Gulzar after she tendered her resignation from the special seat of the National Assembly. The ECP had accepted the nomination papers of Roheela Hamid against the vacant seat. However, the PTI leader had challenged the notifications of ECP before the IHC.