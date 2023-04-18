Pakistan shopping festival concludes

LAHORE: The concluding ceremony of a three-day Pakistan Shopping Festival held here at Expo Centre.
President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar, Provincial Minister Wahab Riaz, CEO Brandhub Zeshan Hashmi, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and hundreds of visitors attended the closing ceremony. Hundreds of stalls of various products were placed in the festival.
The LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the festival was designed to promote trade and economic activities as over 100 stalls of renowned business groups displayed their products here.
