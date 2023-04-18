‘The Last Tree’ staged

LAHORE: Children of Ajoka Institute presented ‘The Last Tree’ at Alhamra Hall 3. The short play on the theme of climate change was directed by Nyle Imtiaz and Fizza Tirmizi under the mentorship of Nirvaan Nadeem.

The play narrates the story of a village where the last Peepal Tree is being cut down to build motorway. This will deprive the villagers of the shadow and the birds of their nests. The performing children, ranging from 5-10 years, had developed the play during their Art of Acting Kids Edition course run by Ajoka Institute.

A documentary on Ajoka kids play ‘Border’ was also shown which covered the process of development of the play on the theme of peace. Director of Ajoka Institute Nirvaan Nadeem appreciated the talent and hard-work of the children and stressed that the theme of climate change is a major challenge for the world. He said Ajoka has always presented socially meaningful theatre. He also acknowledged the support of Lahore Arts Council.

The event ended with distribution of certificates to participating children. They included Azab Jamshed, Takhleeq ur Rehman, Minna Daha, Amal Zahra, Rimsha Ali, Ayra Ali, Areej Ahmad, Tabeen Ahsan, Adeen Raza and Rohaib Christopher.