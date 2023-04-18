Sweden stages biggest war games in 25 years

STOCKHOLM: Gathering 26,000 soldiers from 14 nations, Sweden on Monday launched its largest military manoeuvres in more than 25 years, as the country´s bid to join Nato remains blocked.

“The exercise takes place in the air, on the ground and at sea in large parts of the country,” the Swedish Armed Forces said, announcing the exercise which is scheduled to run until May 11.

The focus will be on southern and northern Sweden and the strategically important island of Gotland. The United States, the United Kingdom, Finland, Poland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Denmark, Austria, Germany and France are all also taking part.