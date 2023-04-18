SHRD launches Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Awards for activists

The Sindh Human Rights Department announced the launch of ‘Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Awards’ to be given each year in December to human rights activists and others in recognition of their contributions and achievements made in the area of promotion and protection of human rights of citizens, including marginalised and underprivileged groups and segments in the province.

The awards will be given in various categories, including human rights, women’s rights, child rights, minority rights, labour rights and transgender persons’ rights. Each winner will be awarded Rs500,000. The first Award distribution ceremony will be held in December 2023.

The award is named after Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, first elected woman prime minister in the Muslim world who served two terms as PM of Pakistan and who was posthumously honoured with the UN Prize in the Field of Human Rights in 2008.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Human Rights Surendar Valasai said that the award is a tribute to Shaheed Bibi for her valiant struggle who remained a passionate supporter of human rights throughout her life and left behind a legacy continuously inspiring actions for protection and promotion of democracy and human rights in Pakistan.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Awards have been approved by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and ordered the Awards to be made part of calendar activities of the Human Rights Department.

He said that under the guidelines of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the Human Rights Department was making all-out efforts to protect and promote human rights as provided by the constitution and the law.

A panel of five persons will be formed each year to decide about the award winners from amongst the nominations. The panel will include chairperson of the Sindh Human Rights Commission, a representative from the National Commission for Human Rights, president/representative of the Karachi Bar Association, a representative from the Sindh High Court Bar Association, the president or a representative of the Karachi Press Club and a representative from the Sindh Human Rights Department.