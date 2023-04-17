Three arrested for murdering friend

LAHORE: Shafiqabad police arrested three men on murder charges. The tortured body of an unidentified man was found in Shafiqabad area a few days ago. On Saturday, Shafiqabad police traced accused Asghar, Mehboob and Abid involved in the murder. The police said that the accused had gunned down their friend over a monetary issue and to hide the crime, the accused wrapped the body in a blanket and hid it in the garbage. Besides, the accused were friends and used to do drugs together.

Body found near explosion site: Body of an unidentified man was found in a house in Manga Mandi where an explosion occurred three days ago. It was suspected that the deceased was making a suicide jacket. The surrounding houses were also damaged and its sound was heard for a kilometre. At least four people including three children and a woman were seriously injured in the explosion, while the body of an unidentified man was recovered from a closed room of the house where the explosion occurred. The room was bolted from inside. The police were suspecting that the deceased was making a suicide jacket and further investigation was going on.

TikToker, colleagues booked: Gulberg police registered a case against 20 social media activists including a TikToker, who organised a rally in favour of Palestine, for blocking roads and threatening the government officials.

The police said TikTokers were making videos by blocking roads and TikToker Khurram Gujjar allegedly threatened the government officials of dire consequences and abused them. Khurram said he along with his colleagues was holding a rally against the oppression and brutality being perpetrated on Muslims in Palestine.

The Gulberg police have registered a case against them by portraying the rally as a TikTokers' show.

Detained suspect killed in 'accomplices’ firing: CIA police have allegedly killed a detained suspect in an alleged fake police encounter and put the blame for murder on his accomplices.

As per the police, accused Akram Khan, who was considered as a symbol of terror, was being taken to Bhini Road in Baghbanpura area for the recovery of the murder weapon when his accomplices intercepted the CIA Model Town police and opened firing to rescue Akram Khan. The police also retaliated in the same fashion, during which accused Akram Khan was seriously injured by the firing of his accomplices.

He was shifted to the hospital but succumbed to his wounds on the way. CIA police said Akram Khan was wanted by the police in dozens of cases of robbery, police encounter, murder, attempted murder and extortion. He shot dead a woman in Baghbanpura area and injured her daughter who was pursuing the case. Sources said that the accused was in police custody for several days and the police made a heavy recovery from the accused, after which a senior police officer ordered the police to eliminate him in a fake encounter.