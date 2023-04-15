FDE announces results of class 8, 5

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Friday announced results of Centralised Examinations of Class 8 and Class 5. The Ali Trust College, Islamabad Model School for Girls (IMSG), F-7/2 and IMCG, I-9/1, have been declared as best three institutions on the basis of number of scholarships in centralised examinations for Class 8. Students of Ali Trust College won 46 scholarships followed by IMSG, F-7/2 with 10 and IMCG, I-9/1 with nine scholarships. Maryam Kousar of IMCG, F-6/2 secured first position with 682 out of 700 marks followed by Wareeha Khan of IMSG, F-7/2 with 681 marks. Mahnoor Fatima of IMSG, F-7/2 and Areeha Liaquat from IMCG, F-6/2 with 677 each were joint third. Diya Wasim of IMCG, G-10/2 secured first positionwith 589 marks followed by Chaudhry Wasil of IMCG, G-10/4 with 586 and Abeer Gul of Islamabad Model School, G-10/3 with 684 marks.
Islamabad:The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Adam Tugio paid a courtesy call on Engineer Amir Muqam, Adviser...
Rawalpindi:A three-year dual diploma programme in the field of software technology and artificial intelligence is...
Islamabad:Khunjerab Pass reopening will bring great prosperity, said Ajmal Khan, vice president Gilgit-Baltistan...
Islamabad:A network of academic researchers, public health and development professionals, Capital Calling, states that...
Islamabad:The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives has written to Tariq Malik, the chairman of the National...
Islamabad:The recent violation of the seniority principle for promotion has drawn flak from teachers of Islamabad's...