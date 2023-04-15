‘90pc Boulevard Underpass project completes’

LAHORE:Providing maximum relief to the general public in their daily commute is our utmost priority as per the directions of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, 90% construction work of CBD Punjab Boulevard Underpass project has been completed and all the adjoining roads have been opened for traffic. CBD Punjab CEO Imran Amin said this during his visit to CBD Punjab Boulevard Underpass site on Friday.

He said Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has been prioritizing the development of the CBD Punjab Boulevard and Underpass project. The project is being fast-tracked to provide maximum relief to the general public in their daily commute as per the directions of CM Punjab, he said.

During his visit, CBD Punjab CEO lauded the efforts of the CBD Punjab team and contractor National Logistic Cell (NLC), for making the main underpass and adjoining roads functional for traffic. He said the construction of Ali Zaib Road barrel raft concrete pouring is currently in progress and will be completed soon. The Ali Zaib Road barrel will be a gift for the commuters. To combat environmental hazards, CBD Punjab is also planting 10,000 plants in the surroundings of the project, which will have a clean and green impact on the project, he added. Several high-ranking officials of CBD Punjab including Executive Director Commercial M Omer, Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, and senior officials of CBD Punjab and NLC were also present during the visit.