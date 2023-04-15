Retaining the big brains

Equipping young people with the latest skills and technologies is a nation’s most important source of development and, thus, its number one priority. Pakistan punches below its weight when it comes to education, skills, tech and youth employment, but given our huge young population, we have a bigger pipeline of engineers, doctors, scientists and other professionals than most other countries. Unfortunately, the terminus of this pipeline is outside of our borders in the West, the GCC countries and other parts of Asia. This is the case particularly for our very best and most talented graduates. This brain drain is diminishing our economic development prospects. We must learn how to keep our best and brightest at home.
Shahid Hussain
Karachi
