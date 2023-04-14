PTI terms NA resolution against SC bench shameful

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Thursday described the passage of the latest resolution by the National Assembly against the Supreme Court eight-member bench as a shameful act.

In his reaction to the adoption of the resolution, according to PTI Central Media Department, the former information minister charged that the incumbent National Assembly has no status without opposition, claiming that currently, no elected representatives were sitting in the National Assembly.

“Those who have sacrificed the floor of the NafPTitional Assembly for personal interest should remember that Panama’s volume 10 is safely lying with the Supreme Court and if the apex court opens ‘Box No10’, the entire group of criminals will be in it,” he said.

The PTI leader contended that the Sicilian mafia considers the National Assembly and other institutions as personal fiefdoms, as previously honourable judges were openly abused and now in-camera meetings were being called. “(There should be) no closed-door meetings and no conspiracies, their (rulers) conspiracies are no longer conspiracies, everything comes out in the open. In any case, Sharifs are fast approaching their decline. InshaAllah, the fall of this powerful family will lead to the rise of the country,” he asserted. Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he claimed, had said that the Sharifs had a five-point agenda for 20 years in power which included ‘managing’ and ‘fixing’ Pakistan Army, judiciary, opposition, president and media. He charged that with the passage of time, these ‘protocols of Sharifs’ have become ineffective. “Now neither the opposition is the same nor is the president, judiciary or the establishment the same. Social media has ended its monopoly on traditional media. No power in the world can avert their downfall now,” Fawad emphasised.

