Fawad Chaudhry accuses ECP of violating Article 5

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTI's Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Thursday accused the election body of violating Article 5 of the Constitution.

Talking to journalists, Fawad raised questions over the impartiality of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, saying, “the election commissioner behaves as if he is part of the PDM.”

“Even Jamaat-e-Islami is criticising the election commissioner,” he said, adding that the ECP’s member from Sindh was receiving a salary from the provincial government.

PTI demands ECP form high-powered commission

Terming the audio leaks from the PM House “Pakistan’s biggest security lapse”, the PTI leader demanded the Supreme Court formed a high-level probe commotion on the matter.

Earlier today, PTI Chairman Imran Khan approached the SC for a probe into the PM House audio leaks, a recent scandal that stirred controversy in national politics.

In his plea, the former premier sought the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) or a judicial commission to probe the PM House bugging. He has also urged the top court to declare the surveillance, data recording, and audio leaks of the PM House and PM Office, illegal.

Fawad said that his party has filed another petition in the apex court related to the audio leaks wherein it raised the point that the audio leaks from the PM’s Office are tantamount to contempt to the office.

'Peaceful long march'

“PTI does not believe in violence,” Chaudhry said, adding that the party's upcoming long march to Islamabad would be peaceful.

People are eagerly waiting for the long march, the PTI leader said, adding that the date for the long march will be announced soon. He slammed the coalition government for the "historic human rights violations during the past six months."

Containers have been piled up in the federal capital ahead of our long march call, he said, adding that "PML-N was a group of Gullu Butts”.