Audio leaks: Imran Khan files plea in SC seeking probe into PM House bugging

ISLAMABAD: In the latest move against the incumbent government, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has approached the Supreme Court for a probe into the PM House audio leaks, a recent scandal that stirred controversy in national politics.

In his plea, the former premier has sought the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) or a judicial commission to probe the PM House bugging. He has also urged the top court to declare the surveillance, data recording, and audio leaks of the PM House and PM Office, illegal.

Moreover, Khan requested the SC to hold the officials involved in the audio leaks accountable.

“Government and related authorities be stopped from leaking more audios,” said the PTI chief. The ministries of Interior, Defence, IT, Information, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, Intelligence Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency have been named as the respondents in the petition by the former premier.

