Terror attack on police check post repulsed in Dera Ghazi Khan

A view of the check post attacked by terrorists in DG Khan. — X/@OfficialDPRPP

A terror attack on the Jhangi check post in Dera Ghazi Khan was thwarted by the police when at least 15 to 20 terrorists struck it during the late hours at night.

According to Regional Police Officer Sajjad Hassan Khan, at least seven police personnel were injured in the terror incident.

The RPO told Geo News that the Jhangi check post is located on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Punjab border in the Taunsa area.

He added that the attackers wanted to capture the check post, but they fled in the darkness of the night after the attack was repulsed by policemen.

According to Punjab Police, 15 to 20 terrorists were involved in the attack.

'Second attack on check post after 2 months'

This was a second attack on the check post in the span of two months, said Punjab Police.

In a statement issued on X, formerly Twitter, the Punjab Police wrote: "The terrorists of the banned organisation failed to attack the Jhangi (Hazrat Umar Farooq) police check post again after two months."

Taking advantage of the darkness of the night, 15 to 20 terrorists attacked with modern weapons including rocket launchers, hand grenades, laser light guns which Sub-Inspector Mohiuddin — the check post in-charge — and his personnel repulsed, the post read.

A screenshot of the post shared by Punjab Police. — X/@OfficialDPRPP

DG Khan RPO and district police officers reached the spot with more reinforcements as soon as they received the information about the attack.

"In the attack, seven personnel got injured while fighting bravely and were shifted to the hospital for treatment."

The post further read that only two days ago, the RPO and DPO had visited the outpost to inform the deployed personnel about the threat of attack and rehearsed the defense measures.

Inspector General Punjab Dr Usman Anwar praised the personnel, posted at the Jhangi check post, for successfully defending the post.

"Punjab Police is on alert, will never let terrorists succeed in their nefarious intentions," the post stated, citing IG Punjab.

'Ending terrorism is our commitment'

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz condemned the terror attack on the check post, paying tribute to the brave police team for fighting the terrorists.

The chief minister directed relevant authorities to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured officials.

"Ending terrorism is our commitment," she said, sharing her resolve towards peace in the province.