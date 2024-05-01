Attention! Morocco offering scholarships for Pakistani students

This representational image shows a group of graduates. — Unsplash/File

If you wish to study abroad then this is your chance as the Moroccan Agency of International Cooperation (AMCI) has announced scholarships for Pakistani students.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), in statement, said that the scholarships are announced for those want to study undergraduate, master’s and PhD in the Morocco's public institutions for the academic year 2024-25.



According to the statement, the last date for submission of online application at HEC portal is May 10 (Friday).

"It is advised in applicant’s own interest to read all instructions carefully and submit a complete online application on HEC portal without waiting for the deadline," said the HEC on X.

It added that application's hard copies are not required by HEC at this stage of the application process.

The students who are eligible to apply to this scholarship should be Pakistani or Azad Jammu and Kashmir national or permanent resident of Pakistan or AJK.

However, those who hold dual nationality are not eligible.