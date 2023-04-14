Modi asks UK for crackdown on Khalistan supporters over Sikh radicalisation

LONDON: The prime minister of India has called on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to take “strong action against anti-India elements” in the UK who have been campaigning for the creation of Khalistan for Sikhs, according to Narendra Modi’s office.

Sunak and Modi spoke on phone on Thursday, where they discussed the incident outside Indian High Commission London after pro-Khalistan Sikhs removed Indian flag and raised Khalistani flag on top of the Indian High Commission.

A day earlier the Indian government had asked Britain for increased monitoring of UK-based supporters of the Khalistan movement following a “breach of security” at its High Commission in London three weeks ago when a group of Sikhs raised Khalistan’s flag at Indian High Commission after pulling down the Indian national flag.

Before PM Modi spoke to the UK PM, the Indian authorities called on the UK government to monitor groups like Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) who have been blamed by Indian for mobilising and radicalising thousands of Sikhs through Khalistan Referendum voting across the western countries.

A statement from the Indian prime minister’s office said: “PM Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK government.“

PM Rishi Sunak conveyed that the UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian mission and its personnel. Providing London’s readout of the call, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The prime minister reiterated his condemnation of the unacceptable violence outside the Indian High Commission in London earlier this month.“ He stressed that extremism had no place in the UK and updated on the steps being taken to ensure the security of Indian High Commission staff.

”The Downing Street spokeswoman also said the two leaders discussed negotiations on a UK-India free trade agreement. The spokeswoman said: “Both agreed to direct their teams to expedite progress to resolve outstanding issues and ensure a world-leading deal that would see both economies thrive.”The statement from Mr Modi’s office said: “They agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial free trade agreement between the two countries.”

The London incident has raised tension between the two countries to the extent that the Indian government removed security from outside the British High Commission in New Delhi. The Indian government protested with the UK diplomats and even suspended important trade talks.