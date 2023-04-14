Russia claims Bakhmut surrounded, Kyiv says holding on

KYIV, Ukraine: Russia said on Thursday it had cut off Ukrainian forces inside Bakhmut, while Kyiv insisted supply lines were still open into the town, scene of the most brutal battle of the war.

AFP was unable to verify the status on the ground in the eastern town, which has turned into the longest and bloodiest fight since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Russian troops have been battling since last summer to capture the town, which had a pre-war population of 70,000, and whose fall would now mostly present a symbolic victory for Russia.

The Russian army said its airborne troops were “blocking the transfer of Ukrainian army reserves to the city and the possibility of retreat for enemy units.” It also said that Wagner mercenary units were advancing in Bakhmut.

But the Ukrainian army told AFP it had communication with its troops inside Bakhmut and was able to send them munitions. “This does not correspond to reality,” Sergiy Cherevaty, spokesman for Ukraine´s eastern forces said, referring to Russia´s claims.

“We are able to... deliver food products, ammunition, medicines, all that is necessary, and also to recover our wounded.” The Ukrainian general staff nevertheless acknowledged a “difficult” situation in Bakhmut. But even as Russian forces say they are getting closer to the town, some residents of nearby areas have no plans to leave.

“I´ve got nowhere to go. I can´t afford to leave,” 71-year-old Vira Petrova told AFP in the village of Kalynivka, several kilometres west of Bakhmut. Petrova gestured to artillery damage to her home, explaining why she was no longer afraid of the war creeping nearer. “We´ve already been shelled. Half the kitchen roof was destroyed. Our neighbour´s roof was destroyed. We´re used to it,” she said.