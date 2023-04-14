 
Friday April 14, 2023
The lights must stay on

April 14, 2023

Due to the serious lack of electricity, there have been frequent power outages and loadshedding across the country. This has not only caused people great inconvenience, but it has also had a negative effect on the economy.

We must invest in sustainable energy infrastructure as well as in renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.

Aqsa Waqar

Lahore