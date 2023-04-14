This letter refers to the article ‘Land reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan’ (April 11, 2023) by Amir Hussain. The writer explains how the local communities of the region are being sidelined by the local government and its proposed land reforms.

Creating feelings of alienation and exclusion among the people of any region is quite dangerous, so it is important for the policymakers to include them when making key decisions. The whole point of having local governments is to increase the participation of the local people.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran