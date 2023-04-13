Repeated polls waste of national exchequer, says LHC

A person casting vote during by-election at NA-108 Constituency in Faisalabad, on October 16,. 2022. — APP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the by-elections in the NA-118 and 108.

As the hearing commenced, Advocate Azhar Siddique, on behalf of Tehreek Insaf leaders Ijaz Shah and others, argued that the Peshawar High Court had issued an injunction on the election schedule on a similar request.

He implored the court to issue an injunction on the schedule of the NA by-polls in these constituencies. “There are less than 120 days left for elections, if there are less than 120 days, by-elections cannot be held,” Azhar argued.

The counsel argued that holding the by-elections for less than 120 days was against the law. He implored the court that the by-election schedule for National Assembly constituencies 118 and 108 be cancelled.

The court, after hearing the arguments, remarked that according to the verdict of the Supreme Court, elections in 90 days was a constitutional requirement. It further remarked that repeated elections were a waste of the national exchequer.

The court, while dismissing the request of the PTI leaders, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to submit its reply.