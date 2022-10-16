NA-31 by-election: ANP’s Bilour accuses KP govt of 'massive' rigging

Ghulam Ahmad Bilour. — Twitter

PESHAWAR: Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, ANP’s candidate from NA-31 Pesha­war-V, accused the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of massive rigging.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan won the NA-31 Peshawar-V seat after beating ANP's Bilour as per the unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Khan bagged 57,824 to defeat his rival, according to unofficial results, with Bilour securing 32,253 votes — allowing the PTI chairman to win by more than 25,000 votes.

Talking to Geo News, he said: “Provincial government defeated me. I do not accept defeat.”

In the by-election, the provincial government’s machinery was extensively used against me, Bilour said, adding: “The government deployed his people inside and outside the polling stations.

“Imran Khan's popularity is clearly on the decline,” said the ANP leader.