UHS announces MBBS result

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Wednesday declared the result of MBBS fourth professional annual examination 2022.

Some 5,628 candidates from 43 affiliated medical colleges appeared in the exam and 4,926 passed the exam. The result of 35 candidates was put on the RL list. The pass percentage remained at 88.07 percent. Nabila Awan of Avicenna Medical College Lahore got the first position securing 879/1000 marks. Muhammad Faizan Ali of Central Park Medical College, Lahore got the second position securing 878 marks. The third position was shared by Syed Umair Sajid of Sialkot Medical College Sialkot and Muhammad Hassan Rana of Multan Medical & Dental College Multan, both securing 877 marks each. Supplementary exams will start on May 12.