COAS all praise for HIT staff

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on Tuesday and expressed his full confidence in the capabilities of its personnel.
He also appreciated the commitment of officers and workforce in transforming HIT into a modern defence production establishment for meeting requirements of the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at par with international standards, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
The army chief was briefed on the technical capabilities of HIT, the progress of ongoing projects, indigenisation efforts, and recently undertaken modernisation measures.
The COAS visited various factories of HIT and witnessed the manufacturing, rebuilding, and upgrading of tanks, APCs, enhanced protection solutions, remote weapon systems, and indigenous 155 mm artillery gun barrels for the Pakistan Army.
The COAS said that HIT is a hub of knowledge, economy, and research and development (R&D), which is key to achieving self-reliance in defence production and contributes to national exports and the economy. Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by the HIT chairman.
