Video cameras being installed at Peshawar jail

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister on Prisons Hidayatullah Afridi on Tuesday said video cameras were being installed at the Central Jail Peshawar to check the supply of cellphones and drugs to the prisoners.

He said that this would prevent the prisoners from getting in touch with their facilitators outside. Expressing anger over the recent quarrel in the jail, he said the prisoners involved in the incident should be closely monitored to prevent such occurrences in future. He said that such incidents would bring disrepute to the administration and the government.

A handout said that he expressed these views during a briefing at the Peshawar office of the Inspector General of Prisons. The adviser was told that the prison had a separate hostel for female prisoners, which was being solarized to facilitate the inmates during loadshedding.

He asked the IG Prisons to provide him with a list of the entire staff of the jail and that all the jail employees should have two SIMs so that they could be contacted easily. He was told that six district jails in the province were near completion.