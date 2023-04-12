5,000 cops deployed on Youm-e-Ali (RA) today

LAHORE: Police will deploy around 5,000 policemen for security on Youm-e-Ali (RA) on Wednesday (today).
CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said over 11 SPs, 34 DSPs, 83 SHOs, 247 upper-subordinates, 140 lady constables will perform duties to ensure three layered security. The volunteers will also assist the police, he added. Kamyana said they would ensure foolproof security by using all available resources. A coordinated, well-devised traffic plan has also been prepared, he added. A consistent monitoring through control rooms of Punjab Safe City Authority and district administration will also be done, he said. Dolphin squad and Elite police teams would conduct patrolling in nearby areas.
