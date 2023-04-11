Bilawal removes Latif Khosa as PLF president

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has removed Sardar Latif Khosa as the People’s Lawyer Forum President and given the additional charge of the post to PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari. A notification was also issued by the PPP Chairman Secretariat through his political secretary, Jameel Soomro. According to sources, the PPP leadership was not happy with recent interviews of Latif Khosa and his criticism of the coalition government especially on the PML-N on judicial matters.
