ATC approves one-day physical remand of Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Islamabad has approved one-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Amin Gandapur here on Monday. The ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas has directed police to present the accused again in court Tuesday (today). The PTI leader Gandapur, who was accused of cases under the provisions of sedition and terrorism, was produced before the ATC. The prosecutor requested a five-day physical remand of the accused. ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas had approved one-day remand of Gandapur and the PTI stalwart was handed over to the police custody in this regard. The court had issued an order to the police that, before the start of the physical remand of Gandapur, his medical checkup should be ensured. The court had also ordered to conduct the voice-matching test of Gandapur and submit the report before the court on next hearing on today (Tuesday).