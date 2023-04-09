Reopening of diplomatic missions: Saudi foreign ministry delegation arrives in Iran

RIYADH: A Saudi diplomatic delegation arrived on Saturday in Tehran to discuss the reopening of its diplomatic missions after a seven-year absence, Riyadh’s foreign ministry said.
The visit follows an unprecedented meeting between the foreign ministers of both countries in China this week after they agreed last month to restore diplomatic ties.
Saturday’s visit is part of “implementing the tripartite agreement” reached on March 10 between the two regional powers, brokered by China, to restore relations ruptured in 2016, the Saudi foreign ministry said, cited by the official Saudi Press Agency. The two longtime Middle East rivals have now pledged to work together.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met in Beijing on Thursday and vowed to bring “security and stability” to the turbulent Gulf region.
On Saturday, a Saudi “technical delegation” met Iran’s chief of protocol at the foreign ministry in Tehran, SPA said.
The two countries severed ties after protesters in the Islamic republic attacked Saudi diplomatic missions following Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been invited by Saudi King Salman to Riyadh, a trip planned to take place after the holy fasting month of Ramazan.
ISLAMABAD: Shah Rukh Khan has won the 2023 TIME100 reader poll. In the poll, readers voted for celebrities which...
Petition was filed by the PTI chief against ECP's proceedings to remove him from the party chairmanship
Sources say Islamabad CTD have arrested the suspect and have shifted him to an unknown location
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan will consider any complaint against the caretaker government provided...
LAHORE: In January 2018, the Indian Supreme Court was facing a turmoil quite similar to the one being currently...
ISLAMABAD: There is a proposal in the Foreign Office to appoint Dr Muhammad Faisal as Pakistan’s High Commissioner...