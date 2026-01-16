Apple foldable iPhone tipped for 2026 launch with A20 Pro chip and C2 modem

Apple’s one of the most anticipated devices is expected to enter the foldable smartphone market in September 2026. Several rumours surfacing suggest that Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

According to a report from 9To5Google, citing Supply Chain Analyst Jeff Pu, the device is expected to come with key internal upgrades alongside the next flagship line from Apple.

According to the report, the iPhone Fold will come with the A20 Pro processor from Apple, which will be produced with the 2nm process by Taiwan’s TSMC. This will make the iPhone Fold the most powerful iPhone ever produced by the company. In addition, the iPhone Fold will come with the second generation of the C2 modem developed by the company.

iPhone Fold specifications (expected)

As Pu states, the combination of aluminium and titanium materials may be used in the Apple foldable iPhone’s frame. Additionally, the phone is expected to come with a 7.8-inch folding internal display and a 5.3-inch cover display. Contrary to the current flagships, the new model is expected to feature Touch ID.

Moreover, the iPhone Fold is also likely to boast dual cameras at the back with a 48MP primary camera and another 48MP ultra-wide camera. Although similar to that of the iPhone 18 Pro series, the foldable phone is likely to lack advanced features like the variable aperture setting.

For taking selfies and video calls, Apple is said to be working on two 18MP front-facing cameras: one on the outer display and another on the inner folding display.