Fans feel for Leonardo DiCaprio as he gets awkwardly snubbed: Watch
Leonardo DiCaprio got brutally snubbed at Golden Globes by A list star's mom
Jacob Elordi's mother awkwardly snubbed Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2026 Golden Globes.
In a viral video, Jacob and Leonardo were seen standing with a cluster of people, with their moms by their sides. The Frankenstein star introduced his mom, Melissa, to the Oscar winner and his co-star Sean Penn.
"Sean, this is my mum," said the Euphoria star. Melissa shook hands with the Mystic River actor. He then turned to the Titanic alum and said, "Leo, this is my mum, Melissa," prompting a handshake between the two.
This prompted Leo to introduce his mom, who was busy talking to someone on the side. "This is my mum," he said, but Melissa was already busy talking to Benicio del Toro and Steven Spielberg and appeared not hear what he had said.
Jacob seemed to realize his mom’s unintentional snub and switched sides with his mom and moved in front of Leo, saying, "Your mum is here too."
The Kissing Booth star then tapped his mom on the shoulder to draw her attention to Leo, but the camera panned away at that moment, leaving fans feeling bad for the One Battle After Another star.
Jacob Elordi is fresh off his Critics' Choice Award win in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance as the creature in Frankenstein. Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated in the Best Actor category at the Critics' Choice Awards as well as the Golden Globes, but lost both to Timothée Chalamet for his performance in Marty Supreme.
