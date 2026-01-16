Meghan lends credence to reports of rift with Kim Kardashian on Chicago's birthday

Thousands of online users were left confused when Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian deleted photos of Meghan and Prince Harry from their social media accounts after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had attended Jenner's 70th birthday party in November 2025.

The development sparked speculation among social media fans, with many saying the royal couple's relationship with Kris Jenner and her daughters was over because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly put them in an embarrassing situation.

Surprisingly, Meghan was prominent among over one million people who liked Kris Jenner's photo from the same party.

Despite rumors of a rift between Meghan, Kris and her daughters, Kris Jenner also liked a couple of posts shared by Meghan after the birthday party fiasco.

However, the 8th birthday of Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago appears to suggest that all is not well between Meghan and Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The Duchess of Sussex has ignored both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian's Instagram posts celebrating Chicago's birthday on January 15, 2026, lending credence to speculation of ongoing tension between them.







