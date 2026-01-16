Meghan Markle sparks huge tension with Harry at home: 'At a critical crossroads'

"Meghan believes they are at a critical crossroads"

Meghan Markle has reportedly left her husband Prince Harry fuming with idea to stay relevant, the insiders have claimed.

The Radar Online, citing the royal sources, has reported that the Duchess idea has sparked huge tension at home for the couple.

Meghan and Harry said to be developing a film adaptation of The Wedding Date, the 2018 romance novel by Jasmine Guillory, and the Duchess is pushing the Duke for a cameo appearance.

The royal source tells the media outlet, "Meghan believes they are at a critical crossroads and feels it is essential for Harry to be front and center so the project sends a clear message that they are operating as a team.

“In her view, a cameo from both of them in the film this is not just another creative venture but a defining opportunity to regain traction, stay relevant, and prove they can still compete in an unforgiving and highly competitive industry."

Another royal source says Archie and Lilibet doting father has reacted angrily.

However, from Meghan's perspective, Harry is ‘dismissing an opportunity’ they simply cannot afford to let slip by.

Meghan sees this moment as ‘absolutely decisive’ for their future, and believes that if they are going to make it work, everyone needs to be fully committed and pulling in the same direction.