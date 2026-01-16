Japan launches the world’s first trial to extract rare earth elements

Japan has launched the world’s first large-scale experimental trial to extract rare earth elements (REEs) from the deep-sea floor. The mission presents a landmark effort to secure a domestic supply of critical minerals and reduce reliance on China.

The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) has touted the test as a global first at such extreme depths.

While this plan has been in the development for years, its launch comes at a precarious time, further increasing pressure on Japan. As the world’s leading supplier of rare earths, China has used its market dominance to signal its displeasure over growing tensions regarding Japan’s stance on Taiwan. Most recently, China’s commerce ministry announced a strengthening of export controls on dual-use items destined to Japan, directly targeting critical supply chains.

Rare earths strategically pivotal for Japan

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (ISS), the geoeconomics of critical minerals is now deeply intertwined with Japan’s defense and foreign policies. In a recent conversation with ABC, analysts emphasized that it was strategically vital for Japan to reduce its reliance on China, following the implementation of export controls on rare earths in retaliation for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on Taiwan.

Furthermore, growing geopolitical tensions with China have completely transformed Tokyo’s perception of the rare earth supply chain. The priority has shifted decisively from economic efficiency toward economic security.